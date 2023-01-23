Car passenger dies in lorry crash in Hampshire

Police tape generic
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash, involving an articulated lorry and a Galaxy Titanium, happened on the A34 at Wash Water, Hampshire, on Sunday, shortly before 08:50 GMT.

Police said the 82-year-old woman was a passenger in the Galaxy and died at the scene. The driver, an 81-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

