Brize Norton murder inquiry: Post-mortem examination inconclusive

Thames Valley Police officers were called to the home in Brize Norton shortly before 22:30 GMT on Monday

A post-mortem examination on a man whose death prompted a murder inquiry was inconclusive, police have said.

The 28-year-old, who has not been named, died at a property in Lock Court, Brize Norton, on Monday night after reports of a disturbance.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police said a pathologist examined the body on Friday but that further tests would be needed to establish the cause of death.

