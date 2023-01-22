Brize Norton murder inquiry: Post-mortem examination inconclusive
A post-mortem examination on a man whose death prompted a murder inquiry was inconclusive, police have said.
The 28-year-old, who has not been named, died at a property in Lock Court, Brize Norton, on Monday night after reports of a disturbance.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail.
Thames Valley Police said a pathologist examined the body on Friday but that further tests would be needed to establish the cause of death.
