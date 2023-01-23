Henley Festival 2023: Westlife, Rag'n'Bone Man and Nile Rodgers to headline
Westlife, Rag'n'Bone Man and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will headline this year's Henley Festival.
The black-tie event takes place on the riverside in Henley-on-Thames, from 5 to 9 July.
Boney M, Robyn, and The Kanneh-Mason Trio will also feature at the five-day music and arts festival.
Also on the bill is Ministry of Sound Classical, featuring a DJ set of dance music classics alongside a 30-piece orchestra.
Headliners will perform at the event's Floating Stage.
Other venues include the Spiegel Tent & Jazz Club and the Bedouin Tent, which features world and folk music.
Comedy will be provided by Marcus Brigstocke, Jo Brand, Chris McCausland and Adam Kay.
The festival, based on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border, was first held in 1982. It attracts about 25,000 people each year.
It made headlines last year when Theresa May was spotted enjoying Craig David's set on the day her successor Boris Johnson resigned.