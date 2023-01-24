Oxford United: Negotiations to start over new stadium site
An authority has given the go-ahead for negotiations to begin over the leasing of land for a new football stadium.
Oxford United has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but does not own the ground. The lease expires in 2026.
A new site on greenbelt land, dubbed "the Triangle", has been earmarked south of Kidlington roundabout, west of Banbury Road and east of Frieze Way.
The recommendation was made at an Oxfordshire County Council cabinet meeting earlier.
The League One club previously wanted to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on 18 hectares of council greenbelt land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
However, last month the council proposed the 4.9 hectare triangle as an alternative.
Council officers said any legal agreement should ensure a green barrier is maintained between Oxford and Kidlington.
They also want it to be a "highly sustainable" development that will enhance facilities for local sports groups, "significantly improve" public transport in the area, create jobs and "increase education and innovation through the provision of a sports centre of excellence".
'Schrödinger's Stadium'
Speaking at the meeting, Green Party councillor Ian Middleton called for a focused local consultation first.
He said: "Seemingly we're considering some sort of Schrödinger's Stadium, a massive structure built to accommodate 18,000 people that will simultaneously occupy this space while maintaining an open green barrier."
But Conservative Liam Walker asked for "no more dither and delay".
He said consultations would mean "more uncertainty, not just for the club, but for the sporting community in Oxfordshire, and risk time running out".
Riva Casley, of Oxford United Women, said the new stadium would be a place her team could play, as a licence agreement meant they could not play at the Kassam.
"It will allow the women's and girls' games to grow even further," she told councillors.
Harry Hall, a primary school student, also spoke at the meeting.
He said climate change was "extremely important", and that the new stadium would provide better public transport options.
"Support our stadium and secure our future," he said.
Calum Miller, cabinet member for finance, said: "This is the continuation of a process, not the end of one.
"There remain clear objectives that the club must prove it will meet before the county council would consider agreeing to provide the land at the Triangle.
"The county council will seek the views of a wide range of stakeholders before reaching any final decision."
Planning permission is still required from Cherwell District Council.