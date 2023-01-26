Mental help hubs to open across Oxfordshire
Mental health hubs are set to open in town centres in a bid to increase the support available in local communities.
The new sites across Oxfordshire will see experts from the NHS, charities and people who experienced mental health challenges themselves work together.
The team will provide mental health care and treatment as well as support on a number of aspects including relationships and finances.
The new hubs will be in Banbury and Abingdon.
Further details are yet to be revealed, but NHS bosses have confirmed that the facility in Banbury will be at Castle Quay Shopping Centre and would open in the "coming months".
The location and opening date of the hub in Abingdon are yet to be confirmed.
David Chapman, clinical mental health lead for the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, said the new NHS service would enable GPs to work with health staff in the hubs to ensure patients receive the care and treatment required.
"Our priority is to help people with serious and complex mental health illness lead better lives with the support they need," he added.
NHS bosses said the hubs were being developed after adults who used mental health services said they would like to see more specialist care available at a local level and improved communication between GPs and mental health services.
Another hub in Blackbird Leys and East Oxford opened in November as former boxing champion Frank Bruno launched the Frank Bruno Centre at Oxford Stadium.
