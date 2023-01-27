Cancer survivor in smear test plea to women
A cancer survivor is urging other women not to put off having a smear test.
Amanda Trott, from Oxfordshire, delayed going for her cervical screening for six months and, when she did eventually go, it led to a cancer diagnosis.
Her treatment involved a complete hysterectomy but, ten years after diagnosis, she is now cancer free.
Ms Trott said the test saved her life and is urging other women not to put off their appointments.
Cancer charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said in some parts of England only 60% of those eligible were up to date with their smear tests.
Women are sometimes too embarrassed to come forward or put it off because they are anxious, surveys have found.
But the charity says GP backlogs are also putting people off.
'Severe abnormalities'
Ms Trott, now 54, was in her mid-forties when she got called up for what she thought would be a routine smear test but work commitments meant she "pushed it aside".
When she eventually attended, the results revealed "severe abnormalities" and she was sent for further tests which revealed the abnormal cells were cancerous.
She said: "I was left feeling completely numb to start with, it was like it was happening to somebody else.
"I had a radical hysterectomy which removed all my uterus, fallopian tubes and cervix and I'm now pleased to say I am cancer free.
"Going through menopause is pretty life-changing, especially when you hit it like that. They put me on HRT because they said menopause would hit me like a train so I was on HRT at 45.
"I didn't have to have any chemotherapy but I was told my cervix was filled with pre-cancerous cells after the operation.
"If I'd left it later, I really don't think I'd be here now."
Cervical cancer kills two women in the UK every day.
Those aged between 25 and 64 should be invited for a cervical screening by letter.
