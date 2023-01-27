Holocaust Memorial Day service held in Oxford
- Published
A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day has been held in Oxford.
The event was part of the international commemoration for the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust and in genocides around the world since.
Local dignitaries, along with members of the city's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities, attended the service of reflection at the Town Hall.
Lord Mayor James Fry said it was "an occasion to remember a horror, whose enormity we can hardly comprehend".
The service featured readings and reflections as well as the lighting of a Yahrzeit - "anniversary" - candle to commemorate the lives of the millions murdered during the Holocaust and genocides that have taken place since, including in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
The Holocaust was the attempt by the Nazis and their collaborators to murder all the Jews in Europe and saw more than six million men, women and children murdered between 1941 and 1945.
Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27 January to mark the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the largest of the Nazi extermination camps, in 1945.
The event at Oxford Town Hall also included a screening of an interview with Leslie Spiro, whose father, Harry Spiro, survived the camps and was among 300 children who were later resettled in the Lake District.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.