Oxfordshire police shut down Brize Norton home after man's death
Police have placed a closure order on a property following a man's death and reports of anti-social behaviour.
Tyron Jonsyn, 28, was found dead at the home in Lock Court, Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on 16 January.
Thame Valley Police previously said due to reports of a disturbance and witness accounts, it was treating the investigation as a murder inquiry.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
The force later said a pathologist had examined the body but further tests would be needed to establish the cause of death.
The closure order, which the force said serves to protect the local community, will be in place until 26 April.
It prohibits anyone except the owner access to the address.
