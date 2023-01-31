Abingdon roundabout monk mascot to get repaired
A wooden statue of a monk on a roundabout is to be repaired after it collapsed following years of neglect and a lack of maintenance.
The Abingdon monk has been situated on the Marcham roundabout in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, for more than 20 years.
Oxford Wood Recycling said it was hopeful for the statue's future.
Mike Holland, from the company, said: "I've spoken to our carpenters here and they think it should be able to be fixed."
Mayor Andy Foulsham previously said that the "impressive workmanship" on the well-known landmark was originally sponsored by Abbey Press as part of the Thames and Chiltern Country in Bloom competition in 2002.
However, when the company ceased trading in 2013 "nobody looked after him and it's been an issue as to who has taken ownership ever since," he said.
Abingdon Town Council said it was a matter for Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the highways. It told the BBC it maintains the roundabout but has no responsibility for the statue.
Queries about the monk's fate prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with most wanting to see it put back or replaced.
Mr Holland told the BBC: "There's something we can do to stop it rotting, hopefully we'll be able to glue it back together.
"It might take some time but we're positive that we can fix it and get it back on its rightful place on the roundabout."
He said he had been "surprised by how important it is".
"Since it's fallen over, it's all over on social media," he added.
"The community are very passionate about the monk and about saving it."
