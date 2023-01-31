Oxford man jailed for sexually assaulting boy
A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a boy.
Jed Denton, 29, of Underhill Circus, Oxford, pleaded guilty to engaging in penetrative and non-penetrative sexual activity with his victim.
He was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court to eight years and 11 months in prison.
The court heard Denton gave the boy alcohol while driving him around, before taking him to a secluded area and forcibly holding him down to assault him.
The boy managed to escape and raise the alarm.
Denton, who was charged in April last year, has been put on the sex offenders register for life.
'Horrendous'
Insp David Woodhouse, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a serious case where Denton gained the trust of his victim and then when the opportunity arose he took him to a secluded area, overpowered the victim and subjected him to a very serious sexual assault.
"I am satisfied that Denton has now been convicted and jailed for his crimes and it is clear that the significant evidence collected during our investigation led to Denton admitting to his horrendous crime.
"I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and supporting our investigation, and his bravery should be recognised."
Denton also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and has been banned from driving for a period of five years after his release.
A further charge of false imprisonment will lay on file.
