Cherwell Services: Lorry impaled on sign at motorway service station
A large digital sign has been left embedded in a lorry cab after a crash at a motorway service station.
Police reported the incident, involving a foreign-registered HGV, at Cherwell Valley Services on the M40 in Oxfordshire on Monday.
Thames Valley Police, which has been contacted for more details, did not report any injuries.
A person was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear before magistrates, police said.
