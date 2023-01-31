Five men wanted after £200k firearms burglary in Eynsham
- Published
A woman was forced down on the floor by intruders while a five-year-old girl slept upstairs during a "hugely distressing" burglary, police said.
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of the incident at a farmhouse in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, from between 21:10 and 21:20 GMT on Friday.
They stole jewellery and firearms worth about £200,000, along with the woman's mobile phone and car.
The five men entered the house through an upstairs window.
The other occupants of the property were out at the time of the raid, during which the men stole a firearms safe containing three rifles, two shotguns, and ammunition. They also took handbags.
The stolen car was a blue Nissan Juke with the partial number plate WU69.
The men also left the scene in a dark coloured coupe, which police said could be an Audi S5 or A5.
No-one was injured.
Det Sgt Simon Pond said: "This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, as well as the rest of the family who were not present during the break in, especially as it occurred while a young child was asleep.
"We have launched a thorough investigation, and believe that the offenders could be linked to a sighting of a man at the property on 9 January."
He appealed for anyone with information about the offenders seen in the footage, or the stolen property, to contact police.
