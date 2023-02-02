Abbey Meadow goose killing: Abingdon man charged
A man who allegedly killed a goose and then walked off with it has been charged by police.
Mark Flintham, 54, from Abingdon but of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The alleged incident happened in Abbey Meadow on 10 August last year and was investigated by Thames Valley Police's rural crime taskforce.
Mr Flintham is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 21 February.
Wild geese are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which states all wild birds are protected and usually cannot be killed or taken except under licence.
Abbey Meadow, where gaggles of geese are a common sight, lies between the town of Abingdon and Abingdon lock and weir.
It is next to Abbey Gardens, a Scheduled Ancient Monument where Abingdon Abbey once stood.
