Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, sentenced over £1m barn fire
- Published
A teenager has been sentenced for starting a barn fire which police said caused £1m worth of damage.
The blaze engulfed a barn and more than 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021.
The 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to arson before Oxford magistrates.
He received a four-month referral order, committing him to discuss the offence with a youth offending team, as well as rehabilitation activities.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.