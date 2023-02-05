Chipping Norton's maternity unit welcomes first babies after reopening
A reopened birthing centre has welcomed its first babies since a shortage of midwives forced its closure.
The Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust shut the midwifery-led centres in Wantage and Chipping Norton in August 2021.
Beatrice, who was first to give birth at Chipping Norton after it reopened, said: "I felt empowered to have my baby in a place that is a bit quieter.
"It's such a special moment in our lives, we should be entitled to have the way that we want outside of a hospital.
"There is a sign saying: 'The birthing woman is the most powerful person in the room,' and I remember how nice it made me feel when I first walked in and read that."
Miranda, who works at the at the Chipping Norton centre, said reopening the unit has offered access for people in the area who are a "bit more isolated".
"Some people live further away so it can be really nice for people to come to a central location."
She also said there is a sense of "legacy" for people who come to the maternity unit.
"It's not just for the women having the babies, it's for the community to feel that families who've grown up in the area are having their grandchildren and great grandchildren born here."
