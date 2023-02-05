Henley on Thames crash: Two men die after car hits tree
- Published
Two men have died after a car crashed into a tree.
A red BMW was travelling on the A4310 between Bix and Nettlebed, near Henley on Thames, at about 22:45 GMT on Friday before it left the road and struck a tree, Thames Valley Police said.
A 22-year-old from Reading and 19-year-old from Henley were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers appealed for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the BMW earlier to get in touch.
They also appealed for dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.