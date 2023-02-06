Oxfordshire man completes childhood book of animal drawings
A man who began drawing his own book of animals when he was nine has completed it 21 years later.
Climate journalist Josh Gabbatiss, from Oxfordshire, started sketching "Josh'es (sic) Book of Animals" in 2001 and completed it last month.
The book comprises 118 pages, divided into six sections, including invertebrates, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.
He said: "I feel the same way as I did when I was nine about these things."
Mr Gabbatiss, 30, who now lives in south London, began the childhood project at his family home in Wootton.
He said his early memories of the project included "scribbling away" while Coronation Street played on the TV in the background.
He added he "consistently" worked on the book into his teens.
During his university years the book got "pushed to the side", although Mr Gabbatiss said he knew he wanted to finish it but "just never quite got around to doing it".
Now complete, he has shared the book on Twitter and it has been viewed by thousands of people in less than a week.
"I think it just shows that those childhood passions can be really important and shouldn't be seen lightly," he said.
Mr Gabbatiss said he was "actually quite proud" of some of the later drawings, and added he may give the book to his parents who he thinks "will maybe appreciate it most".
"I think it's really touched people, because I think a lot of people are remembering their obsessions from when they were children - projects they were working on and maybe never finished," he said.
"It was very satisfying to finish it."
