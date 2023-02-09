Oxford's Covered Market to get £6.87m revamp
- Published
An historic indoor market is to undergo a £6.87m refurbishment project.
The Covered Market in Oxford has been operating for more than 200 years in a building dating back to the 1770s.
Plans include creating a pedestrianised area and public square in Market Street, more visible entrances and new toilet facilities.
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said the "large sum of money" would "safeguard the future of one of the city's most unique features".
The council said its masterplan took two years to finalise, and included "extensive consultation" with market traders, residents, and other stakeholders.
Proposals regarding opening times will also be looked at after the consultation found most traders and members of the public favoured later opening hours.
Ms Brown said: "We want more people to come and visit Oxford's Covered Market and spend more time there when they do."
She said there were elements the council wanted to improve, including better lighting and the need to "encourage visitors and attract a wider demographic to ensure they meet customers' needs and expectations".
In 2018 the council invested £1.8m into the Covered Market in order to refurbish the roof for another 60 to 80 years, and £1.3m on refurbishment, decorations, and flooring.
The project has also received £300,000 from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for local investment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.