Oxfordshire: Landslide forces closure of railway line
- Published
Part of the railway from Oxford to the Cotswolds has been closed after a train hit rubble on the line left by a landslide on Friday evening.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said the London service ran into debris after a bridge in Yarnton, near Kidlington, was damaged by the landslip.
GWR said there were no injuries on the affected train.
Passenger Martin Chapman said he was told the train was "deemed unfit to continue" after running into bricks.
Mr Chapman posted on social media that passengers were forced to walk along the tracks to another train.
A GWR spokesperson said: "The line between Moreton-in-Marsh and Oxford remains closed following a landslip which caused damage to a road bridge.
"Work is being carried out and it is anticipated that the line will reopen tomorrow [Monday] morning.
"GWR tickets are being accepted for the rest of today [Saturday] on alternative routes operated by CrossCountry, Avanti and Chiltern Railways."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.