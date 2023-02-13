Oxfordshire: Passengers set for disruption after landslide
Passengers are set to face further disruption following a landslide in which a train hit rubble.
A Great Western Railway (GWR) service ran into debris on Friday evening after a bridge in Yarnton, near Kidlington, was damaged.
No-one was injured but the rail line was impassable.
Disruption is expected until the end of Monday, with trains still unable to run between Oxford and Moreton-in-Marsh, according to National Rail.
It comes as the landslip is affecting services between Oxford and Worcester Shrub Hill.
Trains between Worcester Shrub Hill and Moreton-in-Marsh, and between Oxford and London Paddington are able to run.
GWR tickets are being accepted on certain CrossCountry, Avanti, Chiltern Railways, and West Midlands Railway services.
The 362 passengers on board the GWR Paddington service on Friday were asked to leave their carriages and walk along the tracks to another train.
