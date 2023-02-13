Queues as Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop reopens
Long queues have returned to a country lane after the reopening of Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop.
The TV personality's Diddly Squat farm near Chadlington, Oxfordshire opened for the summer season following a winter closure.
It's reopening coincided with the release of the second season of TV show Clarkson's Farm.
Oxfordshire County Council released a warning to residents about parking ahead of the launch.
Hundreds flocked to the farm in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the 62-year-old Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and The Grand Tour presenter.
Customers were urged to park "safely and considerately" in a council statement, but cars were seen parked along the grass verges into the farm on Sunday.
The statement said: "Don't park on the A361. It's just too dangerous. And please avoid parking on the verges of the narrow Chipping Norton Road as it causes damage.
"The farm will be doing what it can to deal with the influx of visitors, so please follow signage on the day. But bear in mind the car park is small.
"If you are directed by staff, whether you are through traffic or visiting the farm shop, please be patient with them - they are trying to keep you safe and allow traffic to flow."
The second series of Clarkson's Amazon series shows another year on the farm, with new animals and crops as well as Mr Clarkson's dealings with the local council.
He purchased the farm in 2008 and started running it himself in 2019, but received a poor reaction from some villagers when he expanded the business to include a farm shop and restaurant.
He previously said there were "plenty" of other locals who appeared to be more receptive, and even encouraging of his work.
An order for the closing of the restaurant was appealed by Clarkson last year, following two planning applications being rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council.
He subsequently said he "no longer wished" for a restaurant and wanted to develop on-site parking in a letter to the council in January.
