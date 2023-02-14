Support for victims of stalking in Oxfordshire and Berkshire
- Published
A new scheme to support victims of stalking has been launched.
The project will provide emotional and practical support to people across Oxfordshire and Berkshire who have experienced any stalking behaviours, not just stalking from ex-intimate partners.
Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley, has awarded charity Aurora New Dawn £120,000 a year to run the scheme.
The funding will be granted until 2025.
Mr Barber said the initiative was part of a wider strategy to improve the safety of women and girls.
"Stalking can affect every area of a victim's life with stalking behaviours potentially experienced over long periods of time," he said.
"It is important that victims get the support they need to cope with the impact on their lives and move forward."
Dr Shonagh Dillon, the chief executive for Aurora New Dawn, said victims of stalking needed long-term support outside the criminal justice system.
The new service will also be run across Buckinghamshire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.