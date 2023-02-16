Oxfordshire: Further landslips as repairs on bridge delayed
- Published
Further landslips have taken place on a rail track which was closed after a train hit rubble.
A Great Western Railway (GWR) service ran into debris on Friday after a landslide at Cassington Road bridge, between Oxford and Hanborough.
The line between Oxford and Kingham remains closed while Network Rail carries out emergency repairs to the bridge and surrounding land.
It now predicts the line will reopen on Wednesday.
It previously said it was expected to remain closed "until at least the weekend", but the ground is described as "extremely unstable" and a "significant risk to the stability of the road and utilities in the road".
The GWR Paddington service came to a stop on Friday evening after the side wall of the rail bridge collapsed.
Passenger Marin Chapman described feeling "two bumps", like the train had "driven over something", before being told told it was "deemed unfit to continue".
Its 362 passengers were asked to leave their carriages and walk along the tracks to another train.
Network Rail staff put protective barriers in place to start work but the embankment has seen further landslips which have exposed a gas main.
Specialist civil engineering contractors have been brought in to design and install sheet piling so a retaining wall can support the embankment and road while long term repairs take place.
Materials are currently being moved to the bridge so work can begin.
Nicky Hughes from Network Rail, said: "We have been working closely with our specialist civil engineers and Southern Gas Networks to identify the best plan to stabilise the ground to support the embankment and road over it as quickly and safely as possible.
"We have now agreed the supporting structures that need to be put in place, and later this week, once we have the detailed designs, we'll be on site to erect substantial sheet piling to provide a retaining wall to support the ground above."
She said they would be "working tirelessly" to have the line reopened in time for Wednesday.
It will initially reopen under a speed limit while engineers reinforce the structure, making sure the bridge and surrounding area are "fully secure".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.