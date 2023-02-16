Vale of White Horse District Council pauses Household Support Fund
Applications for a fund set up to help residents struggling with the cost of living crisis have been paused due to a "very high volume" of requests.
Vale of White Horse District Council said applications were not currently being accepted for the Household Support Fund.
The government made £500m available to councils in October 2021 to support households struggling over the winter.
A further £421m was made available last September.
The council predicted "very high demand" for the fund, and said applications would be "assessed on a first come, first served basis".
Households finding it hard to cope with rising prices of food and energy bills, including those in receipt of benefits, may be eligible.
But in a statement the authority said: "Due to a very high volume of applications, to enable the team to assess the applications received, we are not currently accepting new applications to the Household Support Fund."
It said when there was an update it would be posted on its website.
