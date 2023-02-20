Witney flat fire: Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a flat.
Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze in a ground floor flat in Bourton Close, Witney, Oxfordshire in the early hours.
Thames Valley Police said a 46-year-old man arrested from the town remains in custody.
Officers remain at the close making further inquiries alongside the fire service, the force added.
