Peter Crowley death: Seven charged over assault
- Published
Seven people have been charged over an assault the day before the death of a man which initially sparked a murder investigation.
Peter Crowley, 50, was found dead at his home in Barton, Oxford, on 24 April 2022.
Thames Valley Police said in October the murder investigation had concluded.
The force said the seven, including two teenagers, have been charged in connection with an assault on Mr Crowley the previous day.
A post-mortem examination was initially inconclusive, but subsequently found the cause of his death was mixed drug toxicity and alcoholic liver disease.
Two teenagers, one from Bicester and one from Oxford, have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and perverting the course of justice.
Michaela Pomeroy, 30, from Oxford has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, possession of a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
Bobby Davenport, 30, from Abingdon, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and perverting the course of justice.
Morton Morton, 31, from Oxford, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Jemma Moir, aged 24, from Oxford, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Jade Tarling, aged 35, from Oxford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Those charged will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 14 March.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.