Gerald Raffell jailed for 1980s child sex offences
- Published
A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a series of sex offences against children dating back to the 1980s.
Gerald Raffell, 74, was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault on boys following a 10-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.
He worked at children's homes in Oxfordshire between 1982 and 1986.
A police investigation began after three victims came forward and he was arrested in August 2020.
Raffell, from Hartlepool, County Durham, pleaded guilty to two further offences in a separate hearing on 23 January.
He was acquitted of three other counts of indecent assault of a boy.
Thames Valley Police said three of his victims were all "subjected to a string of indecent sexual assaults". The boys were all aged under 16 at the time of the offences.
Det Con Martin Turner said the bravery of the victims meant "a serious sex offender has finally been brought to justice".
"The victims of these abhorrent offences were vulnerable children, who should have had every right to feel safe.
"Raffell abused his position of trust to commit these offences."
"He was responsible for assisting vulnerable children in their time of greatest need, and he callously used their vulnerabilities to his advantage in a grotesque breach of trust," he added.
