New support service for children whose parents have cancer
A new support service for children whose parents have cancer has opened.
It has been set up by The Hummingbird Centre, in Launton, near Bicester, after the cancer support and therapy charity saw a drop in the age of people seeking help after the pandemic.
The charity said it found about half of those using the centre were aged under 50 and had school-aged children.
It offers children aged four to 11 weekly support across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.
The centre's CEO, Renee Booth, said: "We have got people in their 30s and 40s with much more complicated diagnoses.
"Not only have they had this scary cancer diagnosis that has come in and blown up their life, but they've also got to think about their young child and what the future holds.
"People need our support more than any time I've ever known. This new service not only supports children but provides reassurance to parents that there is a support network in place."
The charity said is was hoping to raise £50,000 to fund a counsellor/play therapist to lead the service for the next two years.
It added is was also looking to add a service for teenagers later this year.
