Oxford Blackbird Leys: Redevelopment plans promise affordable homes
- Published
Almost 300 new homes are set to be built under plans to redevelop an area of Oxford.
The city council and developers Catalyst have submitted plans for affordable housing, along with retail space and community facilities in Blackbird Leys.
They described it as a "sustainable and eco-friendly neighbourhood".
The council admitted rises in construction costs would pose "financial challenges" for the plan.
The planning application contains proposals for 294 new rented and shared ownership homes across two sites.
It includes a new district centre with 210 new homes, 83% of which will be for rent and 17% shared ownership, as well as green open spaces including community gardens and a segregated cycle route.
The application also includes 84 new houses on Knights Road that will be entirely shared ownership.
'Positive step'
A central green space, nature trail and a roof terrace to "help promote intergenerational living", are also included in the plans.
A joint statement from the council and Catalyst said: "Given the huge rises in construction costs there are still financial challenges to resolve to bring the scheme forward.
"Catalyst will continue to work through these while the planning application is being considered."
Linda Smith, Oxford City Council's cabinet member for housing said the planning application was a "positive step forward in realising our longstanding ambition to revitalise Blackbird Leys".
"Oxford needs affordable homes and the planning application envisages nearly 300 homes for rent and shared ownership, together with new and improved shops and community facilities," she added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.