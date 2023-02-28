Oxford woman charged with publishing terrorist materials
A woman has been charged with disseminating materials relating to terrorism.
Roma Iqbal, 23, of Kestrel Crescent, Oxford, is accused of three counts relating to content published online in December 2021.
The charges concern Islamist publications, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.
Ms Iqbal has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
