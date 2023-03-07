RSPCA investigates after python found cut in half in Oxfordshire
- Published
The RSPCA is investigating after the severed body of a royal python was found by the side of the road.
The reptile was spotted last Thursday in grass by the Cuxham Road-Willow Close roundabout in Watlington, Oxfordshire.
RSPCA inspector Simon Hoggett said it appeared the 3ft-long snake had been killed "as a result of an act of deliberate cruelty".
It had been cut into two pieces and decapitated, he said.
"It appears to have been caused by a blunt cut," the inspector added.
He appealed for anyone with information or who knows someone who owned a snake matching its description to contact the charity.
