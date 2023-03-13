Hindu temple in Oxfordshire: Court Place Farm in Marston earmarked
A site has been earmarked for Oxfordshire's first community-owned Hindu temple.
The Oxford Hindu Temple and Community Centre Project has reached an agreement in principle with Oxford City Council.
A derelict pavilion and changing rooms facility at Court Place Farm in Marston will be renovated as part of plans for a 26-year lease.
Secretary Mark Bhagwandin called it a "terrific moment" for Oxfordshire's more than 6,000 Hindus.
The building will house two halls, one as a place of worship, and the second as a place for community gatherings.
Plans for the internal design are due to be submitted shortly.
The project has been looking for a suitable building for 15 years, with a recent bid for Old Abbey House from The Vale of White Horse District Council falling through.
Mr Bhagwandin said: "Everyone is absolutely excited by this announcement... absolutely ecstatic about it.
"It's been a long journey of searching and failing, and trying and trying again, and now we've come to this point where we are finally getting to acquire a building."
He added: "That pavilion has not been used for five years so it needs to be redesigned on the inside. We're not changing the external structure of the building at all, what we're doing is giving it a facelift."
He said the new temple would "do wonders for the community", with plans to provide a food kitchen of free vegetarian meals on Sundays that will be open to all.
It will also serve as a social meeting place for the elderly and vulnerable, with English, yoga and wellbeing classes alongside music and culture sessions also provided.
He added: "The Oxford Hindu Temple and Community Centre Project has a reputation for putting on a lot of cultural events which embrace all other groups.
"So we will do this but in a more accelerated way now that we are finally getting to have our own place to function in."
