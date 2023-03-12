'Mile of Minis' take to the road in Cowley in aid of charity
- Published
A convoy of 140 Minis has taken to the road in aid of charity.
The Mile of Minis challenge saw the iconic vehicles travel from the Mini plant in Cowley, Oxford, to the motorsport museum at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.
The event also celebrated 110 years of car production at the plant.
Co-organiser Freddie St George described the day as "amazing", with "lots of fun, smiles, noise, colour, and spectacle".
"We're just so lucky to have taken all our Minis back home to Mini Plant Oxford and to be so warmly welcomed," he added.
The start of the challenge involved a lap around - and through - the factory.
The Minis set off at about 10:00 GMT and took about an hour-and-three-quarters to reach their destination, favouring a route that took in villages and the countryside and avoided A roads and motorways.
"They're the roads these cars, old and new, absolutely love," Mr St George said.
"They were a really eclectic mix of every kind of Mini that you could imagine, so it was just a lovely feast for the eyes."
John Ghrew, who took his 1998 Cooper Sport LE along for the drive, said: "It was a nice day, the weather held off for us, and there was lots of nice scenery to see as well.
"It's lovely to be with the other Minis old and new, and this is the first event of the year for me to take my Mini out of mothballs and have a nice drive around."
The event organisers also arrange the annual The Italian Job rally in Italy, which has raised more than £3m.
Mr St George estimated the Mile of Minis had raised at least £20,000 for Buttle UK, which distributes funds to support children's education.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.