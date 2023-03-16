Jeremy Clarkson's farm could be 'crown jewel of sustainability'
Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop could be the "crown jewel in the local sustainable farming movement," a planning meeting has been told.
Villagers have been discussing the impact of the business on the Oxfordshire countryside.
The hearing relates to Mr Clarkson's appeal against the refusal by the council to grant planning permission for an extension to the shop car park.
Local butcher Henry Lawrence said he backed a car park at the site.
The Diddly Squat supplier, who owns Hook Norton Butchers, said: "I would like to see a car park granted of the correct capacity, not only for the success of the farm shop, but for the success of local businesses too.
"Diddly Squat farm could be the crown jewel in the local sustainable farming movement."
Mr Clarkson, 62, is also challenging West Oxfordshire District Council's (WODC) move to shut down his restaurant on the same plot of land because he allegedly did not have planning permission when he opened it in July last year.
The former Top Gear presenter's attempts at running his farm are the subject of a documentary series on Amazon Prime Video.
Annabel Gray, 32, who works on a catering trailer at the farm, told the hearing that workers had worn body cameras as a precaution following abuse directed at them by villagers.
She said: "Diddly Squat has an important opportunity to educate people about local farming and I find it really frustrating that the council is overlooking that."
She added: "This is a massive, massive opportunity for WODC. I am begging you that this is something that can be improved on rather than turn your back on."
Andrew Hutchings, Chadlington Parish Council chairman, said there was a "range of opinions" regarding the farm in the village, but most agreed that it had "clearly outgrown what it was built for".
He said: "We have reached a tipping point between a farm shop and a tourist type attraction for people who want to see the celebrity as well as the farm.
"The problem comes when you have too many visitors... the traffic is a major issue to the community at large."
Land agent Charlie Ireland, who features on the TV show, said the farm boosted local employment and was now a "vibrant farming business".
"We have heard about the employment, which is great, we have heard about the local businesses we have been able to support - it's a really exciting venture to be part of."
