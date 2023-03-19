South Central Ambulance Service says scheme helps 50,000 a year
An ambulance service says a scheme aimed at stopping unnecessary visits to emergency units has helped thousands.
In 2019, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) launched a pilot that allowed ambulance service clinicians to assess and treat people.
The urgent care pathways project helps reduce pressure on emergency departments by opening up more appropriate treatment options.
SCAS said over 50,000 each year will now benefit from the scheme.
When handling 111 or 999 calls, ambulance service clinicians can take the lead in assessing the next steps for patients thanks to SCAS' clinical pathways service.
SCAS, which covers Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, said in its first two years the scheme had prevented more than 30,000 patient journeys to emergency departments.
It added that patients were admitted directly into a specialist hospital service, transported to a treatment centre or referred onto a community service or their GP to be managed at home.
'Eases the pressure'
Chris Jackson, the service's clinical pathway team lead, said: "More than 50,000 patients per year are now benefitting from the collaborations between SCAS and our system partners to support patients getting to the right care first time every time."
The scheme also includes an online directory which categorises all urgent care options across the region.
"If crews are working out-of-area then they still have access to everything they need to make the right clinical decision for every patient they see," said Mr Jackson.
Stephen Daniel, the clinical pathway lead for Oxfordshire, added: "We've all seen the pressures with our emergency departments and I think, certainly for our staff, it really confirms what we're doing is the right thing."
He told the BBC the initiative "eases the pressure on ambulance staff" as they can access healthcare providers within the hospital and community and added: "Ultimately it gives a better journey through the healthcare system for patients."
