Banbury: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
- Published
A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
The man was hit by a red Nissan Pixo outside the Thai Orchid restaurant in Banbury, on the A361 between Horsefair and Parsons Street, police said.
The crash happened on Friday at about 22:35 GMT, officers added.
The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Cherwell, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and had since been released on bail, according to police.
A 19-year-old woman was also involved in the incident and suffered minor injuries, officers said.
Thames Valley Police said the man who died, who was from Warwickshire, had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin had been informed and they were being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage was urged to contact the police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.