House in Oxford left badly damaged after fire
A house has been left badly damaged by a fire.
Firefighters were called to the house in Routh Road in Barton, Oxford, at 19:45 BST on Friday.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the building was "well alight" when crews arrived at the scene and it took them more than an hour to bring the flames under control.
Nobody was injured. The fire service said an investigation had established the blaze was started accidentally.
