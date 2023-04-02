Abingdon Tesco store forced to close after flooding
A Tesco Extra store has been forced to close after a neighbouring river burst it banks.
The car park of the supermarket in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, has been left submerged by water from the River Ock after recent heavy rainfall.
The Environment Agency had issued a flood alert for the area on Friday.
Tesco apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working with its maintenance team "to ensure the store is safe for colleagues and customers".
