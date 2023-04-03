Oxfordshire: Rail disruption over viaduct stability fears
A rail line has been closed while engineers undertake an urgent inspection of a river bridge.
Nuneham Viaduct, which crosses the River Thames near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, is on the main line between Didcot and Oxford.
Network Rail said it was carrying out an "urgent safety inspection" of the crossing.
Crosscountry Trains and Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line would remain closed on Tuesday.
As well as being the main line for Great Western Railway services, it also carries trains to and from Southampton Docks.
GWR spokesman Paul Gentleman said: "This has been a major impact on customers today; lots of disruption as a result of this line closure.
"We have been able to operate a rail replacement service between Oxford and Didcot but I'm afraid this disruption will continue tomorrow. The bridge will remain closed."
Analysis
By Paul Clifton, BBC South transport correspondent
It is strangely quiet here this evening - no work is taking place, but we can see the right-hand side of the viaduct appears lower than the left.
We know there was movement of the bridge structure, which was being monitored for several weeks.
Network Rail won't tell us what has broken or how serious it is - others are suggesting it will be shut for two weeks or more.
We've had a month of heavy rain in March, the ground here is saturated - it's reasonable to suggest that played a role in closing this incredibly busy and important part of the railway.
