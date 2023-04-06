Chiltern Railways urges essential Easter travel only
A train firm has urged passengers to only make essential journeys on its services over the Easter weekend.
Chiltern Railways said the warning comes due to the knock-on impact of the emergency closure of a railway viaduct in Oxford and engineering works.
The train firm said its services would be the sole option for those looking to travel directly between Birmingham, Oxford and London the Easter weekend.
Travellers are being urged to check their journeys before they travel.
The Nuneham viaduct near Abingdon, which carries the rail line over the River Thames, had to be closed on Monday for an urgent safety inspection.
It means trains are unable to run between Didcot Parkway and Oxford.
Engineering works over the Easter weekend will close part of the line between Birmingham New Street and London Euston.
In a statement, the train firm said: "Despite lengthened trains being in operation, the extent of the disruption on other parts of the rail network means that services are likely to be extremely busy throughout the Easter period on all routes.
"Owing to this, Chiltern Railways has taken the decision to urge customers to only travel if essential."
The warning is in place from Good Friday to Easter Monday, inclusive.
The train firm said its administrative fees for ticket cancellations or advance ticket changes - usually £10 - had been waived if customers wished to rearrange travel.
