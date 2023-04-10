Wantage fire destroys garage and brings down power cables
- Published
A blaze at a property has destroyed a garage and brought down power cables brought down, a fire service has said.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said crews went to a house on Charlton Village Road in Charlton, Wantage, at about 08:30 BST on Saturday.
It said the fire damaged also a ground-floor bedroom and electricity supply cables, which fell on to the road.
A representative said two people were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
Crews remained at the scene into the evening and the road alongside the house was closed.
The service representative said five motorcycles and a number of cars were also damaged by the fire.
They added that 14 firefighters had worked on the blaze, which "did not spread into the main house", meaning the "occupiers were able to return to the property following the fire".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.