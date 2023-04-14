Thames Valley Police to get more neighbourhood officers
The number of neighbourhood police officers across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire is set to increase.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it will allocate 150 additional officers, doubling the size of its neighbourhood policing teams, over the next year.
The force said there would be more visible patrols, with officers focusing on crime hotspots.
Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said he wanted to deliver "a more proactive and responsive service".
He will announce the new neighbourhood officers later as part of the launch of a new policing strategy for the Thames Valley
Mr Barber said crimes such as thefts, burglaries, shoplifting and those associated with anti-social behaviour could "blight the lives of those affected".
"I know from listening to the public that there can be frustrations with the policing response to neighbourhood crime," he said.
"These crimes are not, and never will be tolerated."
He said such offences have "a significant social and economic impact" on local communities.
Mr Barber said the neighbourhood officers would focus their efforts where they were most likely to reduce crime.
The new strategy will also include an investment in technology to improve and expand channels for reporting crimes and incidents, he said.
Further details are yet to be revealed, but the police said the strategy marked the start of a shift towards growing the role of community policing within the force.
The news comes as in 2019 the government announced a police uplift programme to recruit new officers across the country.
Thames Valley Police said increases over the past few years would bring the overall number of officers within the force to more than 5,000.
