Oxford: Hinksey Outdoor Pool reopening delayed due to weather
- Published
Plans to reopen a popular outdoor swimming pool have been delayed by wet weather hampering improvement work.
Hinksey Outdoor Pool in Oxford is being relined as part of a £132,000 upgrade and had been due to open for the summer season by the end of the month.
But the work requires dry conditions and the unusually wet weather during March held up the project, Oxford City Council said.
It is now hoped, weather permitting, the lido will open in mid-May.
The pool, which will also need to be filled and heated before opening, is managed by Fusion Lifestyle on behalf of the council.
Graham Ashby, of Fusion Lifestyle, said: "We know how much the lido means to the community and our contractors are ready to start work as soon as the weather conditions allow.
"We are looking forward to having the work completed so we can announce the opening date for the lido for 2023."
