RAF Voyager with toy giraffes raises money for Great Ormond Street Hospital
A plane full of hundreds of toy giraffes has taken to the skies.
The 291 seats on the Voyager aircraft were occupied by the cuddly toys as it took off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Wednesday.
The plane took part in an air-to-air refuelling mission with various RAF aircraft.
People donated to get their giraffes a seat on the flight, raising money for the charity Giraffes On Tour, which supports Great Ormond Street Hospital.
The flight, which has the callsign GRFE291, was a routine one that would normally have empty seats.
There were about 300 giraffes on board, with some having to share a seat on the six-to-seven-hour trip.
Each of the children owning the giraffes will now have their toys returned, and receive a special certificate.
The Voyager refuelled 23 jets, including Typhoons and F35s.
Before take off, Ian Conway, who founded the charity after losing his daughter Louise to a rare form of leukaemia 10 years ago, said the flight would be "very emotional".
He added: "She would have been blown away... as a father, seeing all this happen has made me very proud."
During her stay at Great Ormond Street Louise became attached to Geoffrey the giraffe, bought from the hospital shop.
A replica carving of him adorned her headstone, and he was laid to rest with her.
A Facebook page was set up by friends of the family featuring images of toy giraffes flying all over the world, a precursor to the successful charity campaign.
Hospital ambassador Clive Mear, who watched the flight leave, said the charity was making a "great impact" on the work the hospital does.
"Ian is one of many families who unfortunately didn't come home with their daughter," he said.
"Louise Conway's legacy is really going to make a significant difference."
