Divine Schism smash fundraising target after equipment theft
Two music promoters have raised £5,000 in 12 hours after starting a fundraiser to replace stolen gear.
Divine Schism in Oxford have put DIY gigs on around the city for 10 years but recently had their PA system and other equipment stolen.
A fundraiser reached its target as musicians and music fans rallied around promoters Richard Bell and Aiden Canaday.
They have now stopped accepting donations.
In a statement, they said they had been "overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone".
They added: "We've way exceeded even our stretch target in less than 12 hours, so have stopped the donations. Thank you all so much - feeling the love."
The pair first realised the equipment had gone missing on Saturday, and started the fundraiser on Wednesday evening.
Divine Schism now plan to upgrade their equipment with the money to bring "even bigger and even better shows to Oxford".
Upcoming gigs include showcases for Sharron Kraus, Sea Power and Deerhoof.
Divine Schism also run a small record label for up and coming artists, and have released music by acts including Lucy Leave, Dream Phone and Salvation Bill.
