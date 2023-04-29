Abingdon rape: Arrest after woman attacked on footpath
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman as she walked along a footpath.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was attacked alongside Shelley Close as she walked from Northcourt Road, Abingdon.
Thames Valley Police said the attacker had spoken to the woman briefly before raping her between 18:30 and 19:00 BST on 22 April.
Officers arrested a 56-year-old man, from Oxford, on Friday. He remains in police custody.
