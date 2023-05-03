Sheep therapy venture helps girl with brain condition
A non-profit animal therapy business has taken a small flock of sheep to visit to a 10-year-old girl who has a serious brain condition.
Ewe Talk visited Emily Tarr, who was being treated at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital with a brain swelling caused by a blood clot.
Her mother, Claire Tarr, from Buckinghamshire said Emily faced an "uncertain future".
"Now I just feel I want to make the memories, just in case."
She explained: "My Emily's topmost dream was to feed sheep, see sheep, have sheep. She's sheep-obsessed.
"So I thought I'd put a [social media] post up and see if there's any experiences she can have, and we'll start there."
She added: "The team that have come today have just blown by mind. And Emily's laugh… it's just been everything. It's just incredible.
"I feel like I'm going to pinch myself and it's all going to be a dream.... she's just so overwhelmed.
"It was amazing. I never thought it would even be possible to do something like that."
Research has found that animal therapy with the likes of dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses, can have a positive effect on people's moods, but sheep are less commonly used in the practice.
Ewe Talk's Emma Redman hopes the business will grow into a "ewe-nique" educational and wellbeing service.
She said: "Sheep are phenomenal animals. They have so much to offer and we are really keen to spread that love throughout our community.
"Sheep can be very calm and they vibe off how you're behaving.... There's so many benefits; sensory, physical, mental."
She added: "It's a real honour for us to be able to be here and be part of their family and their story and their journey moving forward."
