Oxford United stadium plans: Kidlington residents vote against proposals
Plans for Oxford United's proposed new football stadium have been rejected in a poll.
The club wants to build a 18,000-capacity stadium south of Kidlington, on land known locally as the Triangle.
Out of 3,006 ballot papers, 928 local residents voted yes, 2,073 voted no and five papers were rejected in the poll, which is not legally binding.
Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the site, will make a decision on the plans in September.
The club's lease on its current home, the Kassam Stadium, runs out in 2026.
Kidlington Parish Council was legally required to hold the poll after a group of residents requested it.
The poll saw 29.99% of eligible residents vote - less than the average turnout in the area for the district council elections on 4 May.
The parish council has remained neutral on the stadium plans.
Its chair, David Robey, previously said the poll, which cost the council "in the thousands" to hold, was "premature" as no detailed plans have been revealed.
A parish poll is an expression of opinion and the authority is not legally bound to adopt a position based on its outcome.
