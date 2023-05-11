RSPCA warning after dogs dumped in Oxfordshire with note
The RSPCA has urged pet owners to seek help before letting problems escalate after two dogs were dumped alongside a "heart-breaking" note.
The pair - a young, male spaniel with a leg deformity and a black terrier - were left by a road in a broken cage in west Oxfordshire on 4 May.
The terrier escaped but the spaniel, now named Rudy, was rescued.
A note alongside them read: "Please feed and look after me. My owner is struggling to look after me."
Rudy is being cared for by the RSPCA which said reports of abandoned animals had risen by almost 10% in a year.
The dogs were found by a member of the public on a road between Northmoor and Stanford Harcourt.
RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law said: "It is really upsetting that these dogs have been abandoned alongside this heart-breaking note.
"We know times are really tough right now. We're doing everything we can to help keep pets in loving homes wherever possible.
"We're pleading with people not to abandon animals and encourage anyone who is struggling to seek help."
She said the charity had been unable to locate the terrier but urged anyone who might have seen it, or who has any information about either of the abandoned dogs to get in touch.
The incident comes as new figures released by the RSPCA reveal that its officers dealt with 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned last month.
That compares with 1,370 abandonments for the same month last year - marking a rise of almost 10%.
The charity has opened a telephone helpline - 0300 123 0650 - to support struggling pet owners.
