Oxfordshire A361 crash: Woman dies and others injured
- Published
A woman has died and others have been injured in a two-car crash.
A grey Mazda MX-5 and a black Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the collision on the A361, between Banbury and Bloxham in Oxfordshire, just before 17:45 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, in her 70s, died at the scene. The occupants of the Corsa suffered serious injuries.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash to come forward.
The force has not yet given details of those injured.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.